This Bronze Age slab is a 'treasure map' to hunt ancient sites in France

In northern France, researchers are analysing mysterious markings on a Bronze Age rock as they hope to find some hidden ancient sites. The rock is now being hailed as a "treasure map" and has been unstudied for 4,000 years.

Bronze Age rock is known as the Saint-Bélec slab. In 1990, when local archaeologists were digging at a prehistoric site in Finistère, France, the slab was discovered. However, it disappeared for over a century, to be later found in 2014.

Researchers in 2021 called it the oldest map of Europe as they probed its origin and the etchings. The finding will help them understand the date of the slab, which will be the catalyst to rediscover lost monuments.

As quoted by news agency AFP, Yvan Pailler, a professor at the University of Western Brittany (UBO), said: "Using the map to try to find archaeological sites is a great approach. We never work like that."

Sophisticated radar equipment and aerial photography are used to locate ancient sites, but sometimes they are uncovered by accident in cities when the foundations for new buildings are being dug.

Pailler's colleague, Clement Nicolas from the CNRS research institute, said the team has just begun its journey and they would need to survey the entire territory and cross-reference the markings on the slab.

'Treasure map'

The ancient map marks an area roughly 30 by 21 kilometres. Pailler said that it's a "treasure map" and the job could take 15 years.

Notably, Nicolas and Pailler, both were part of the team that rediscovered the slab in 2014. They were also joined by colleagues from other institutions in France and overseas so that they could decode its mysteries.

Pailler said that "there were a few engraved symbols that made sense right away", but in 1900 a local historian did not understand its significance when it was first uncovered.

In the coarse bumps and lines of the slab, they could see the rivers and mountains of Roudouallec, part of the Brittany region about 500 kilometres west of Paris. The researchers scanned the slab and compared it with current maps, finding a roughly 80 per cent match.

The rock has tiny hollows, which researchers believe could point to burial mounds, dwellings or geological deposits.

It is believed that discovering their meaning could lead to a whole flood of new finds.

