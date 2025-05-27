When fiction meets reality, it makes for an interesting concoction. Especially when it involves science fiction. Several films have portrayed humans going to other planets, exploring the unknown. The 1968 film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, had astronauts and a supercomputer visiting Jupiter. But humans are still not even close to going to Jupiter.

Then we had the Back To The Future series showing a time machine built from a modified DeLorean.

In 2015, The Martian was released, which showed that humans had landed on Mars thrice by the year 2035. However, that seems like a far-fetched reality right now. Once again, reality is not even close to what writers imagined in books and films.

Musk has grand plans for Mars and humans

Mars is on the radar of NASA, including Elon Musk, a billionaire who is at the forefront of working to land humans on the red planet. He dreams of sending people to Mars in the next five years. His ambitious plans centre around the idea that Earth will soon become unlivable for humans, and Mars is the best bet for survival.

Also Read: NASA finds strange designs on Mars that hint at what happened 3.8 million years ago

The SpaceX CEO says Mars is a "life insurance" for humanity. Talking to Fox News, Musk said, "All life on Earth will be destroyed by the sun. The sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilisation because Earth will be incinerated."

Musk's company has made Starship, a mammoth rocket which he hopes will ultimately fulfil his desire. Musk wants to build a self-sustaining city on the Red Planet. His vision includes a society on Mars that can survive and grow even if "the resupply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason, whether that is because civilisation died with a bang or a whimper."

NASA funding cut

However, will that dream ever become a reality is hard to tell. In fact, after Trump took over as President of the United States this year, the NASA budget has been cut. This has directly affected the Artemis mission, which aims to land humans on the Moon first. However, that looks to be in a jeopardy now.

With a trip to the moon looking bleak, Mars has moved even farther away from us. Scientists planned to use the Moon as a stepping stone for Mars. They plan to build a base on the moon from which humans would be able to move to Mars.

What continues to work are the probes NASA and other space agencies have sent to Mars. Perseverance and Curiosity Mars rovers are making stunning discoveries on the red planet, finding sulfur-filled stones, rocks with strange patterns, proof of a water world billions of years ago, and more.

However, looking at the current state of affairs, it doesn't seem like humans will land on Mars by 2035. Matt Damon might have grown potatoes on Mars, but for now, it continues to remain barren, and probably will for several more years.