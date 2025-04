Elon Musk is apparently cultivating an entire forest. Musk who is planning to one day colonize Mars. It might not be long before the world gets to witness a daycare on the red planet with only Musk's offspring. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Elon Musk is attempting to create a legion of children. The aim is to have as many children as possible. The reason Musk believes that declining birth rates pose an existential risk to civilization.