/The loudest sound in history: How Krakatoa’s 1883 eruption shook the world

On August 27, 1883, the eruption of Krakatoa in Indonesia produced the loudest sound ever recorded in human history. At 10:02 am, a cataclysmic explosion was heard over 4,800 kilometres away, from Mauritius in the Indian Ocean to Australia. The sound was so intense that it ruptured eardrums on nearby ships and was recorded on barographs worldwide. This singular event not only reshaped the landscape but also left an indelible mark on the Earth's atmosphere and climate.

The Eruption's Magnitude and Global Impact

The eruption of Krakatoa was a volcanic event of unprecedented scale. It released an estimated 200 megatons of TNT, making it four times more powerful than the largest nuclear bomb ever detonated, the Tsar Bomba. The explosion obliterated two-thirds of the island and generated tsunamis up to 46 meters high, devastating coastal regions of Java and Sumatra. The atmospheric shockwaves from the eruption circled the globe multiple times, and the resulting climatic effects led to a global temperature drop, known as a volcanic winter, causing widespread crop failures and food shortages.

The eruption released energy equivalent to about 200 megatons of TNT, roughly 10,000 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Its shockwaves destroyed over 160 villages and claimed more than 36,000 lives. Two-thirds of the volcanic island collapsed, triggering massive tsunamis up to 46 metres (151 feet) tall that devastated surrounding coastal areas. The eruption sent ash clouds soaring 25 kilometres into the atmosphere and was heard over 3,000 miles away, affecting nearly 8% of the Earth’s surface.

Other Loudest Sounds Recorded

While Krakatoa holds the record for the loudest sound in recorded history, other events have also produced immense sonic energy. The 1886 eruption of Mount Tarawera in New Zealand was heard over 1,000 kilometres away, while the 1908 Tunguska event in Siberia, caused by a meteor airburst, generated shockwaves that flattened over 2,000 square kilometres of forest. In more recent history, the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens in the United States produced an explosion heard up to 320 kilometres away. Even underwater, the detonation of the 1961 Tsar Bomba and large volcanic eruptions like Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai in 2022 released sounds capable of traveling thousands of kilometres through air or water, highlighting nature’s capacity to unleash overwhelming energy.

The Enduring Legacy of Krakatoa's Sound

The eruption's sound waves were so powerful that they were detected by barometers around the world. In London, the atmospheric pressure fluctuations were recorded, and the shockwaves were observed to have traveled around the Earth several times. The event also had a profound impact on the study of volcanology and seismology, prompting scientific investigations into the causes and effects of such powerful eruptions.