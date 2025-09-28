/Apollo 13 disaster: How NASA turned its deadliest space crisis into the greatest rescue ever

In 1970, Apollo 13’s ill-fated mission captivated the world as a near-disaster unfolded in space. Now, as NASA prepares for the Artemis II mission, its first crewed lunar flight in over 50 years, the legacy of Apollo 13 serves as a critical reminder of the challenges inherent in human space exploration. Scheduled for launch in 2026, the crew will conduct a 10-day lunar flyby, testing critical systems and paving the way for future Moon and Mars missions. This progression highlights how lessons from past missions continue to shape the future of space exploration. The story of Apollo 13 remains a testament to resilience under the most extreme conditions imaginable.