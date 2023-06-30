The cat nose: Study reveals secret behind feline's exceptional sniffing abilities

A groundbreaking study has unveiled the intricate nasal airway structure responsible for the exceptional olfactory abilities of domestic cats. Researchers have created a detailed 3D computer model of a cat's nose and simulated the flow of air carrying various food odors. The study reveals that the air in the cat's nasal passages separates into two distinct streams. One stream undergoes cleansing and humidification, while the other efficiently delivers the odor to the olfactory region. The Cat Nose: A dual-purposed sensory tool Scientists suggest that the cat nose functions as a highly efficient and dual-purposed gas chromatograph, a device used in laboratories to detect and separate chemicals in vaporised form.

The cat's nasal structure is so proficient in this regard that it could potentially inspire improvements to existing gas chromatographs.

The compact size of a cat's head, as opposed to the elongated snout of an alligator, likely drove an evolutionary change that led to the labyrinthine airway structure. This unique structure allows cats to adapt to diverse environments more effectively. Understanding the flow patterns The researchers discovered that the nasal structure optimises odor detection by providing a high-speed pathway for the odorants, bypassing the slower respiratory flow.

The simulation also revealed a surprising finding: once the odorant-laden air reaches the olfactory region, it is recirculated through parallel channels for an extended period.

"That was actually a surprise," Kai Zhao, the study's senior author said adding, "It's like you take a sniff, the air is shooting back there and then is being processed for a much longer time."

Also Read | UK environment minister Zac Goldsmith resigns, accuses Rishi Sunak of neglecting Climate Change

This recirculation allows for more thorough odor processing. The researchers estimate that the cat's nose is over 100 times more efficient at odor detection compared to species with straight, amphibian-like noses of a similar size.

This study provides the first quantitative comparison of gas chromatography efficiency between mammals and other species. The research sheds light on the evolutionary pathways that have shaped different nose structures and their functional purposes.

Watch | French President spotted at singer Elton John's concert amid riots × While much is known about vision and hearing, this study opens the door to a deeper understanding of the nose and its vital role in sensory perception.

"It's a good design if you think about it," said Zhao. "For mammals, olfaction is very important in finding prey, identifying danger, finding food sources and tracking the environment. In fact, a dog can take a sniff and know what has passed through - was it a friend or not?" The study's authors

The study's senior author is Kai Zhao, an associate professor of otolaryngology in Ohio State's College of Medicine. Zhenxing Wu, a postdoctoral scholar in Zhao's lab, is the first author.

Other contributors include researchers from Monell Chemical Senses Center, Waltham Petcare Science Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania. The research received partial funding from the National Institutes of Health and Mars Petcare UK. The study was published in PLOS Computational Biology on June 29, 2023. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×