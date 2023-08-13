Supermassive black holes may solve the puzzle of gravitational waves

Universe is full of mysteries and wonders. We started our journey centuries ago and have reached where we are today with the help of our ever-evolving scientific prowess.

We found proof of gravitational waves relatively recently. These are the waves that can move the very fabric of the spacetime. But as we know, a discovery opens up new vistas which requires more learning on our part as we dive into the sea of science.

After we got proof of the gravitational waves, the work of searching for the source of the spacetime ripples these waves cause, began.

The primary suspects of what causes this gravitational waves are pairings of supermassive black holes. These have masses millions or even billions of times that of the sun.

But scientists are looking curiously at other possible sources as well. And if these indeed are sources of gravitational waves, we may be opening up an entirely new field of study.

Space. com has reported that researchers from the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) collaboration. The study included analysis of 68 rapidly spinning neutron stars (pulsar)

These pulsar send radiation Earth's way at regular intervals. This makes pulsars a very precise 'cosmic clock' which is called "pulsar timing array'.

The squashing and squeezing of spacetime fabric due to gravitational waves when combined with pulsar timing array creates a detectable signal or "spectra" which can be studied by the scientists.

"The biggest thing that sets these gravitational waves detected by NANOGrav apart is the wavelength. These gravitational waves are much longer," Scott Ransom, a National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) astronomer and former chair of NANOGrav.

He was quoted by Space. com

