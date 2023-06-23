Supermarket trolleys equipped with sensors can identify stroke risk, say scientists

Researchers have proposed a unique way to identify individuals at risk of stroke by incorporating electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors into the handles of supermarket trolleys, as per media reports. Atrial fibrillation (AF), a condition characterised by irregular heart rhythms, affects approximately 1 in 45 people in the UK and can significantly increase the risk of stroke. Early detection of AF is crucial as treatments are available.

By utilising the sensor-equipped trolleys, researchers aim to screen adults for abnormal heart rhythms while they shop, potentially saving lives. Trial and results The trial was conducted over three months at four Sainsbury's supermarkets, involving 2,155 adult participants. The individuals were instructed to hold the trolley handle for at least 60 seconds. If the sensors detected signs of AF, a red cross would appear on the handle, while a green tick indicated no abnormal rhythms.

Additionally, all participants underwent a pulse check as an additional screening measure. The results, presented at Acnap 2023, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology, revealed that out of the 220 participants who consented to data analysis and were flagged as potentially having AF, 59 were diagnosed with the condition. Remarkably, 39 of those individuals were previously unaware of their condition and were subsequently contacted for further cardiology appointments. Accuracy The research team acknowledged the need for further improvements in accuracy. Approximately 20 per cent of the 220 ECGs were inconclusive, mainly due to hand movements interfering with the readings. While the approach correctly identified individuals with AF between 70 per cent and 93 per cent of the time, it was less effective at detecting those without the condition.

Overall, the team estimated that only a quarter to half of those flagged as having AF actually had the condition upon further review. Expert opinions Prof Ian Jones from Liverpool John Moores University, one of the study's authors, challenged the notion that certain communities were hard to reach, emphasising the increased accessibility provided by this health screening approach.

However, the researchers acknowledged the need for further work to address the limitations of the method. Prof Jonathan Mant from the University of Cambridge expressed his appreciation for the innovative supermarket trolley approach but cautioned against potential risks. He highlighted the high number of inconclusive ECGs and the possibility of diagnosing occasional heart-rhythm irregularities as AF due to frequent trolley use. The timely attention required by medical professionals to confirm the diagnosis could place an additional burden on the healthcare system. Future potential Despite the need for cautious assessment of flagged individuals, Prof Robert Storey from the University of Sheffield welcomed the research. He noted that while wearable devices for AF detection have gained significant attention, many people lack access to such gadgets.