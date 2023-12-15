Sun releases strong X-class solar flare, most powerful since 2017

The Sun on Thursday (Dec 14) released an X-class solar flare, which is the most intense flare. According to a statement by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an image of the event was captured by the space agency's Solar Dynamics Observatory. "This flare is classified as an X2.8 flare. X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength," the statement said.

"Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts," it added. X2.8 peaked at 12.02 pm EST on Tuesday.

According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, the X2.8 was the most powerful solar flare since September 2017. Thursday's flare caused a deep shortwave radio blackout over the Americas, the report added.

What is a solar flare?

According to NASA, a solar flare is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. Flares are the solar system's largest explosive events. "They are seen as bright areas on the Sun and they can last from minutes to hours. We typically see a solar flare by the photons (or light) it releases, at most every wavelength of the spectrum," NASA said.

Flares are primarily monitored in X-rays and optical light. Flares are also sites where particles (electrons, protons, and heavier particles) are accelerated.

Powerful flares are often accompanied by coronal mass ejections (CMEs). The SpaceWeather report said that a CME was associated with Tuesday's flare likely with an Earth-directed component.