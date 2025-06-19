/Summer Solstice explained - what it is, time and understand the science behind Earth's longest day



Another month, another astronomical event, and this month the summer solstice. The event that marks the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

People in the Northern Hemisphere will witness the longest day of the year, the June Solstice, which takes place on either June 20 or June 21, depending on your time zone.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice, often referred to as the June Solstice, marks the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Occurring on either June 20 or June 21, depending on your time zone, it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere with early sunrises, late sunsets, short nights, and extended daylight. On this day, the sun reaches its highest position in the sky.

What’s the science behind it?

The summer solstice occurs when Earth’s axis is tilted most directly toward the Sun. According to NASA, this change in season is due to the 23.5-degree tilt of the Earth’s axis compared to its orbit around the sun, allowing the most direct sunlight to reach the Northern Hemisphere this month.

Earth’s axial tilt causes seasonal changes. During the June Solstice, the Northern Hemisphere receives the most direct sunlight, resulting in the year's longest day. Meanwhile, the Southern Hemisphere experiences its shortest day, marking the start of winter in countries like Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand.

Cultural significance

The summer solstice holds profound cultural and practical importance. It influences religious rituals, guides agricultural practices such as determining when to harvest crops, and plays a key role in the development of various calendars worldwide.

When is the summer solstice in 2025?

In 2025, the summer solstice will begin at 2:42 UTC on June 21 and 10:42 p.m. EDT on June 20.