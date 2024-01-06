Sulfuric acid-laden Venusian clouds reveal potential for extraterrestrial life: New study

Scientists have long questioned the habitability of Venus, focusing not on its scorching 700K surface but on the cloud layers at 48-60 km altitudes where temperatures mimic Earth. Conventional wisdom suggested that the sulfuric acid in Venus' clouds would thwart any potential for life.

However, a groundbreaking study examined 20 biogenic amino acids within the range of Venus' cloud sulfuric acid concentrations and temperatures.

Astonishingly, 19 of the tested amino acids remained unreactive or underwent only side chain modifications after four weeks. The pivotal revelation is that the amino acid backbone remains intact even in concentrated sulfuric acid, expanding the scope of potential biologically relevant molecules.

The findings mark a pivotal moment and now this new study calls for a new branch in astrobiology and organic chemistry.

Janusz Pętkowski, a research affiliate at MIT, said, "Life needs some sort of liquid medium to function, but does it always have to be water?"

The study, featured in a special collection of "Venues" research papers in Astrobiology, underscored the stability of amino acids in concentrated sulfuric acid. Amino acids are crucial building blocks for proteins, essential components for life as we understand it.

Pętkowski and his colleagues state in their paper, titled "Stability of 20 Biogenic Amino Acids in Concentrated Sulfuric Acid: Implications for the Habitability of Venus' Clouds," that the findings broaden the range of biologically relevant molecules in a biochemistry based on a concentrated sulfuric acid solvent.

Pętkowski points out the importance of understanding basic chemistry in potential alternative solvents. "Therefore, it is important to understand the basic chemistry that happens in such potential alternative solvents for life, to assess if complex organic chemistry could form in them, be stable and soluble. On Earth, water is a dominant liquid, but other liquid solvents are also present in our solar system," he reportedly told Space.com.