Study reveals the one place where you should NEVER go without a face mask

Not that long ago, facemasks were the norm. Everywhere you go there were signs reminding you how important these pesky face coverings are. But with time, not only masks but also these signs have disappeared from everywhere, or almost everywhere. Many doctors' offices still have these reminders posted. Are doctors just lazy and haven't got around to removing the notice or are they a vital reminder?

As per a recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, it's the latter.

The study shows that wearing masks in medical settings, such as doctor's offices, can still provide some protection against COVID-19.

It says that despite the expiration of the US public health emergency declaration and a decrease in pandemic precautions, masks remain effective in reducing the risk of catching the virus in community settings where close interactions between doctors and patients occur.

The study reviewed the latest scientific evidence on the protective qualities of different types of masks, including surgical masks, N95 respirators, and cloth masks. The researchers found that there was not a significant difference in protection between surgical masks and N95 respirators in healthcare settings. While N95 respirators may offer slightly more benefits, the evidence was not conclusive.

Researchers analysed three randomised trials and 21 observational studies from around the world to reach these conclusions.

However, as per the researchers, some of the trials they used had limitations, particularly when comparing surgical masks to cloth masks or examining the impact of consistent mask use.

Despite these limitations, the researchers behind this study — Dr Tara Palmore of George Washington University School of Medicine and Dr David Henderson of the National Institutes of Health, emphasise that masks should still be considered a good safety measure for patients and healthcare personnel, especially in the absence of definitive evidence regarding their effectiveness.

Previously too, laboratory studies have shown that surgical masks and respirators are effective in limiting the spread of aerosols and droplets from individuals infected with the flu, coronaviruses, and other respiratory viruses.

Although they are not 100 per cent effective, these masks significantly reduce the amount of virus expelled when someone talks or coughs.

While transmission can still occur between patients and staff, or vice versa when both parties are wearing masks, such instances are rare.

The authors in an accompanying editorial remark that individuals working in healthcare settings are "notorious for coming to work while ill."

Therefore, they say mask use can help prevent unnecessary exposure.

"Exposing patients unnecessarily to infections that are preventable by masking seems directly contrary to the principles of patient safety," they said, adding, "For all of these reasons, we advocate remaining masked during patient interactions."

(With inputs from agencies)

