Study links Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to rare eye inflammation

According to a study in Israel, people who received two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine developed rare cases of eye inflammation.

The research by Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center found that that 21 people who had taken the Pfizer vaccine had developed uveitis within one to 14 days after taking the first dose.

Uveitis is a type of eye inflammation.

In other cases, people developed the condition within a day to one month after the second shot.

The research said 21 people developed anterior uveitis and two people showed signs of Multiple Evanescent White Dot Syndrome (MEWDS). However, the researchers pointed out that most cases were mild with only three developing severe symptoms.

All the patients were treated and the severe cases were given eye drops for pupil dilation. The researchers stressed developing an eye inflammation due to vaccination was quite rare while prescribing a visit to the doctor if a person feels redness or pain in the eye including deterioration of vision.

Israel has used the Pfizer vaccine widely during its inoculation drive along with the US. Last week Israel launched a campaign to give over-60s coronavirus booster shots as many received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Pfizer had said a third dose neutralises the Delta variant which has surged in Israel.

Israel had removed major restrictions after inoculating citizens in June however the cases began to rise again in recent weeks as authorities moved to make masks mandatory in closed public places.

Reports say at least 55 per cent of Israel's 9 million people have received both doses, however, there are at least 1 million who have reportedly refused to be vaccinated even as the country battles the highly transferable Delta variant.

(With inputs from Agencies)