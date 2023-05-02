Study finds patients in coma had 'conscious-like' brain activity before death

Death is as much a subject of fear as it is of curiosity and scientific attention. The inevitability of it has long drawn human civilisation to wonder what exactly happens at the time of and possibly even after death. Advancements in technology have enabled us to track biological signatures in a better manner and glean more out of the unavoidable fate all living beings must eventually embrace.

Scientists have now found 'conscious-like' brain activity in the brains of dying patients. This finding is likely to give us more insight into the process of death.

The study has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, as reported by The Guardian.

“How vivid experience can emerge from a dysfunctional brain during the process of dying is a neuroscientific paradox,” said Jimo Borjigin, of the University of Michigan “We saw potential neuro-signatures of consciousness.”



Borjigin, who led the study, was quoted by The Guardian.

The study analysed the data obtained from four patients who died in hospital while their brains were being monitored with the help of EEG machine. These patients had previously suffered seizures. All of them were in coma and were deemed to be beyond medical help.

Life support was withdrawn after their families consented.

The researchers focussed on the data from the time the life-support was removed and the patients died.

It was observed that two of the patients had increased heart rate after the life support was withdrawn. Also, their brains showed increased gamma wave activity. The gamma wave activity is reportedly associated with consciousness.

Additionally, the gamma wave activity was observed in the so-called 'hot zone' of the brain that is linked with consciousness.

Bojigin, who led the study, suggested that this might mean that the patients were 'internally awakened'.

The other two patients did not show such a brain activity.

As per the report in The Guardian, scientists opined it was not possible to accurately tell at this point what subjective experience the brain activity translated into.

