Spiders 'fly' using electric field, you are allowed to be scared and ask 'WHY'?

Everybody is a brave warrior till a cockroach starts flying. Or even a spider jumps at you. Almighty has been merciful enough on us mortals by not bestowing the ability to fly upon spiders.

But instead, spiders have a scary ability to unexpectedly jump. You may have experienced this when you were trying to be a knight armed with rolled newspaper trying to crush a spider. Just when you think the spider is within your range, a sudden jump, and you forget you were the aggressor.

If a new study is to be believed, spiders do that by riding waves of electricity.

A study was conducted by researchers at the University of Bristol in 2018. The study said that electric field generated due to weather activity was capable of drag a single electrostatically-charged strand of web (and the spider) off the ground (yikes!)

In new research, scientists used a modeling to see how a single strand of web might interact with electric field in the atmosphere.

The researchers were from Notre Dame University-Louaize in Lebanon and from the University of California.

The simulation showed that repulsion between the negative charge of the threads of webbing slowed the ascent of the threads and help in ballooning of the web. Ballooning refers to ability of the spider to remain in air by secreting threads of webbing.