Sperm count decreasing worldwide due to increased exposure to pesticides: Study

A recent study has indicated that sperm count in men worldwide is declining due to increasing exposure to pesticides that are used in homes, gardens and sprayed on foods.

The study, published Wednesday (Nov 15) in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, examined 25 studies around the world on the two chemicals and included 20 studies in the meta-analysis.

“Over the course of 50 years, sperm concentration has fallen about 50 per cent around the world,” said senior study author Melissa Perry, dean of the College of Public Health at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

She pointed out that the fall was linked to two common insecticides used around the world: Organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates.

What are organophosphates?

Organophosphates are the main components of nerve gas, herbicides, pesticides and insecticides and are also used to create plastics and solvents.

They eliminate pests and bugs by damaging their minds and nervous systems.

Watch: Scientists create embryo model without sperm, egg or womb × “As we sort of start to close the net around factors that could negatively impact fertility, these pesticides start to rise to the top,” Dr Alexander Pastuszak, an assistant professor of surgery and urology at The University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, was quoted as saying by CNN.

“There’s enough evidence to really start to say yes, these types of compounds can negatively affect fertility in men,” he said, adding, “Ultimately, you don’t know the impact on actual fertility until and unless you start trying to get pregnant.”

Who are at the highest risk?

Men working in agriculture and exposed to higher levels of pesticides showed significantly lower sperm concentration compared to those with minimal exposure to organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates, according to the study.

Sperm concentration, indicating sperm per millilitre of semen, is crucial for comparing men across studies due to its adjustment for semen volume variability.

Experts emphasise that sperm count, total progressively swimming sperm, and sperm concentration are key indicators of future fertility.

The study suggests that pesticides may affect sperm by directly interfering with sexual hormones, damaging testes cells, and altering brain neurotransmitters impacting sperm production, as observed in animal studies.