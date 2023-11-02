High mobile phone use may be bringing down your sperm count: Study

Male sperm count has fallen by more than 50% globally in the past 50 years. Scientists have attributed this fall to many factors such as pollution and toxins in the food and water we consume.

But now, scientists say there is one more reason that needs to be factored in, and that is the increased use of mobile phones.

New research suggests a potential connection between mobile phone usage and reduced sperm concentration and total sperm count.

This study, conducted by researchers from the University of Geneva, examined data from 2,886 Swiss men aged 18 to 22, collected between 2005 and 2018 at military conscription centres.

While the study found no link between mobile phone use and low sperm motility and morphology, it did reveal a noteworthy association with sperm concentration and count.

What did the study discover?

The researchers discovered that men who used their phones more than 20 times a day had a lower sperm concentration (44.5 million per milliliter) compared to those who used their phones less frequently (56.5 million per milliliter).

This difference translates to a 21 per cent decrease in sperm concentration for frequent users compared to rare users, who used their phones less than once or once a day.

Semen quality is a critical factor in male fertility, and the World Health Organization (WHO) sets guidelines indicating that a man may require more than a year to conceive if his sperm concentration is below 15 million per milliliter.

Additionally, the likelihood of pregnancy decreases when the sperm concentration falls below 40 million per milliliter.

The study also considered the location of the phone, such as trouser pockets, but found no significant link to lower sperm concentration and count levels.

However, the number of participants who didn't carry their phones close to their bodies was too small to draw firm conclusions on this point.

Despite these findings, experts say there is no need for alarm.

Professor Alison Campbell, Chief Scientific Officer of the Care Fertility Group, who spoke to CNN suggested that men looking to improve their sperm health should focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including exercise, a balanced diet, weight management, avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol consumption.