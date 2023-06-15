Baby without sperm and egg? Scientists create 'synthetic' human embryos in major leap

In a remarkable breakthrough that could revamp the existing understanding of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) in the area of human reproduction, scientists have created synthetic human embryos using stem cells. The development reportedly dodges the need for eggs and sperm for the creation of human embryos.

The work was reportedly described on Wednesday in a plenary address at the International Society for Stem Cell Research's annual meeting in Boston. However, the full details of the latest work, from the Cambridge-Caltech lab, are yet to be published in a journal paper.

Also read | First UK baby with DNA from three people born through IVF

"Our human model is the first three-lineage human embryo model that specifies amnion and germ cells, precursor cells of egg and sperm," Professor Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz, of the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"It’s beautiful and created entirely from embryonic stem cells." What is a 'synthetic' embryo like? Created by stem cells, it does not have a beating heart or the beginning of a brain. However, they do have the cells which form the placenta, yolk sac and the embryo itself. Why is a 'synthetic' embryo needed? A report in The Guardian cites scientists saying that these sythetically created embryos could provide crucial information on the biological causes of recurrent miscarriages.

According to a paper published in The Lancet in April 2021, globally, an estimated 23 million miscarriages occur annually.

Also watch | Gravitas: Indian couple crowdfunds to save baby × At the same time, the basic need for the work is for scientists to understand the "black box" period of human development, which is referred to the duration between the 16 or 17 days after fertilisation and more than a week after the free-floating embryo anchors itself to the lining of the womb.

Scientists are currently allowed to cultivate embryos in the lab up to a legal duration of 14 days. Beyond that, they pick up on the course of the development by looking at pregnancy scans and embryos donated for research.

"The idea is that if you really model normal human embryonic development using stem cells, you can gain an awful lot of information about how we begin development, what can go wrong, without having to use early embryos for research," Robin Lovell-Badge, the head of stem cell biology and developmental genetics at the Francis Crick Institute in London, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE