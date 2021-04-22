SpaceX mission to ISS postponed due to bad weather

A crewed SpaceX mission to International Space Station has been postponed due to bad weather. The liftoff was scheduled for Thursday (April 22), but now will take place on Friday (April 23) at 0949 GMT.

"For crewed missions we need to look downrange to make sure weather's good for a potential launch escape, and for recovery of the crew," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk told reporters.

The Crew-2 mission will carry four astronauts in the second routine taxi ride by SpaceX to ISS since the United States resumed crewed space flight, and the first with a European.

It involves US astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)'s Akihiko Hoshide, and the European Space Agency (ESA)'s Thomas Pesquet, who is French.

The mission is notable because it is first to rely on a previously deployed booster and a capsule that had also been used before

"(It is) really helping us to see the full capability and really realizing the dreams that we had when we started this effort, about 10 years ago with SpaceX," NASA's certification manager for SpaceX Tom Simon told AFP.

NASA's immediate goal is to be able to reuse booster rockets at least five times for human space flights.

