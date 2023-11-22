Space missions can increase risk of erectile dysfunction in male astronauts, says study

Adding to the list of symptoms of “space sickness”, scientists have now claimed that male astronauts returning from outer space missions might have to deal with erectile dysfunction problems.

According to a study published in The FASEB Journal, the risk of erectile dysfunction is not only present when astronauts are in space, but it might also continue for a long period even after they come back to Earth.

Among the reasons cited by the study is that astronauts while in space are exposed to high levels of galactic cosmic rays (GCR)—energetic particles that bombard Earth—as well as weightlessness, which in turn affects their sexual health.

In their study, the NASA-funded researchers on Wednesday (Nov 22) warned of a “new health risk to consider with deep space exploration”.

“While the negative impacts of galactic cosmic radiation were long-lasting, functional improvements induced by acutely targeting the redox and nitric oxide pathways in the tissues suggest that the erectile dysfunction may be treatable,” said Dr Justin La Favor, an expert in neurovascular dysfunction at Florida State University and a senior author on the study.

'Astronauts should be monitored closely'

In light of more manned missions to space being planned in the coming years, La Favor said that the sexual health of astronauts should be monitored closely upon their return from deep space missions in the future.

"Current space vehicles provide negligible protection against GCR, so there are not effective ways to protect astronauts from GCR exposure on trips to deep-space," La Favor told Newsweek.

"It is possible that the effects of GCR exposure could be mitigated therapeutically, but more research will be needed to establish efficacy, even in the rodent models. Our study only investigated the effects after long-term recovery. I would speculate that the effects of the galactic cosmic radiation would be more pronounced shortly after exposure, although that will need to be a topic of future investigation."

'It can be prevented'

The study noted that the effects of galactic cosmic radiation, believed to cause erectile dysfunction, can be countered with treatment of different antioxidants.

