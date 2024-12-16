New Delhi, India

The "Cold Moon", which was the twelfth and final full moon of 2024, rose in the evening skies on Sunday (Dec 15).

Advertisment

The moon is also called the “Long Nights Moon” and the “Moon Before Yule” and makes an appearance after every 19 years.

The “Cold Moon” turned full at 9:01 UTC/4:01 a.m. EST on Sunday (Dec 15) and coincided with the peak of the annual Geminids meteor shower, which happened two days earlier.

The full moon of December is called by various names which include the Moon before Yule in Anglo-Saxon and Long Nights Moon in Old English. It is also famously known as "Oak Moon" or "Cold Moon".

Advertisment

In the Northern Hemisphere, the cold moon is the longest night of the year because the full moon remains closest to the winter solstice.

Also Read: Beaver Moon 2024: The last Supermoon is here, along with the 'Seven Sisters'. Details

The moon on this day takes the highest path to the top of the sky because of which its visibility is longer in comparison to other full moons.

Advertisment

The term cold moon was coined by the Mohawk tribe, who had named it because of its frigid conditions. It was called the "long night moon" by Mohicans as per Old Farmer's Almanac.

The Cold Moon also coincided with a rare major lunar standstill which extended its visibility.

Watch: Rare 'Second Moon' Spotted In Earth's Orbit Captivates Astronomers

During a lunar standstill, the moon rises and sets at the horizon's northernmost and southernmost positions respectively.

This phenomenon takes place after every 18.6 years.

When will 'Cold Moon' appear in 2025?

The 'Cold Moon' will appear next year on December 5 at 4:44 pm IST. It should be noted that the Cold Moon's appearance time differs as per the time zone.

Here's how the Cold Moon appeared this year across the world

The full "Cold Moon" sitting on top of the Beer Can Building AKA @RivergateTower in Tampa this evening. Shot from almost 9 miles away. #moon #fullmoon #coldmoon pic.twitter.com/2zZLkBDInG — Matthew Paulson (@MattPaulson28) December 15, 2024 ×

(With inputs from agencies)