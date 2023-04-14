Scientists re-release first image of black hole with AI makeover. Watch

Four years after scientists captured the rare image of a black hole, situated at the centre of the galaxy M87, located 53 million light-years from Earth, artificial intelligence has given a major touch-up to the cosmic photograph.

The image captured by the Event Horizons Telescope (EHT) in 2019 revealed a blurry, red-orange fiery, doughnut-shaped object. The updated picture using AI has been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters which shows the same shape of the black hole, albeit with a much sharper resolution. Meaning, the ring around the black hole appears skinnier and centre, much 'darker'.

To provide a better image, the scientists used PRIMO, a dictionary-learning-based algorithm that used simulations of the accretion disk as a training set.

"By learning the correlations between the different regions of the space of interferometric data, this approach allows us to recover high-fidelity images even in the presence of sparse coverage and reach the nominal resolution of the EHT array," stated the new research.

AI filled the gaps

When the image was released in 2019, it was a monumental feat, for it was the first time humanity had seen what an actual black hole looked like. It was made using the EHT which employs numerous synchronized radio telescopes situated across the planet, forming one giant telescope, roughly the size of the Earth.

However, despite an Earth-sized telescope working night and day, gaps remained in the data. The scientists using AI relied on the same data but filled the gaps using machine learning.

At first glance, the black hole picture might confuse a layman. However, the picture captured is the same as shown in Interstellar — an Oscar-winning movie that simulated a black hole with remarkable accuracy.

In the movie, the black hole, named Gargantuan was shown from the plane of the accretion disk, while the one captured by the EHT shows it in an angular way, up from the poles.

Black hole captured at the centre of our galaxy

While scientists captured the image of a black hole situated in a distant galaxy, three years later, they released an image of another supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A* (pronounced “Sagittarius A-star”, and abbreviated as Sgr A*) — this time situated in the heart of our Milky Way galaxy.

Both images of the black holes were similar but the scientists said capturing Sgr A* was much more difficult.

“The gas in the vicinity of the black holes moves at the same speed — nearly as fast as light — around both Sgr A* and M87*. But where gas takes days to weeks to orbit the larger M87*, in the much smaller Sgr A* it completes an orbit in mere minutes. This means the brightness and pattern of the gas around Sgr A* was changing rapidly as the EHT Collaboration was observing it — a bit like trying to take a clear picture of a puppy quickly chasing its tail," said EHT scientist Chi-kwan (‘CK’) Chan.

Most black holes are formed when stars reach the end of their lives. While a significant number of stars inflate to become red giants, they later cool down to metamorphose into a white dwarf. However, those much bigger than our solar system's star (10 to 20 times massive) become super-dense neutron stars or so-called stellar-mass black holes.

(With inputs from agencies)



