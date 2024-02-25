Scientists measure gravity in Attonewton — up to one billionth of a billionth of a Newton

Scientists have successfully detected the pull of gravity on the microscopic scale, setting the foundation for further exploration of its nature within the interesting quantum realm.

In a recent study, scientists from Leiden University in the Netherlands and the Institute for Photonics and Nanotechnologies in Italy devised a method to measure subtle gravitational forces between minuscule objects.

The experiment, meticulously shielded against vibrations, involved levitating a magnetic particle above a superconductor at near absolute zero.

The gravitational force on the levitated particle was measured as a brass-weighted electrical bicycle wheel revolved about a meter away, altering the proximity of the weights to the particle. The gravitational force, contingent on the masses and distance between two objects, was observed in the experiment, where a half-milligram particle experienced a 30-attonewton force. An attonewton is one billionth of a billionth of a newton.

How the experiment was conducted?

Conducted with sophisticated superconducting equipment cooled to near absolute zero, physicists recorded a minute gravitational force of 30 quintillionths of a newton acting on a particle less than a millimeter wide, which had brass weights attached to an electrical bicycle wheel.

What does it mean?

The achievement opens the door for future investigations, as researchers plan to measure gravity generated by increasingly smaller particles to understand its behaviour in the subatomic world dominated by quantum rules.

Such experiments bridge the gap between quantum mechanics and general relativity.

For over a century, physicists have grappled with the challenge of theoretically merging gravity, describing how mass bends space-time, with quantum theory, governing the subatomic realm.

Understanding gravity at the quantum scale holds the potential to unravel profound mysteries of the universe, including its origin and the intricacies within black holes.

What next?

With the successful demonstration of their equipment, the researchers now aim to investigate how gravity behaves between progressively smaller particles influenced by quantum mechanics. However, this endeavour is expected to take five to 10 years to yield the first measurements.