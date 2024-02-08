Quantum leap! Indian scientists pioneer breakthrough algorithm for studying ultracold atoms

Scientists have unveiled a cutting-edge image-correction algorithm poised to revolutionise the study of ultracold atoms. These atoms, just above absolute zero, exhibit perplexing quantum properties that defy classical mechanics.

The innovative technique, devised by a research team at the Raman Research Institute (RRI), promises to deliver clearer images with reduced interference fringes, unlocking deeper insights into the enigmatic realm of quantum mechanics.

At near-zero temperatures, atoms transcend their classical behavior, succumbing to the laws of quantum mechanics.

This transition offers a unique window into probing fundamental atomic properties with unprecedented precision.

Traditional methods for studying ultracold atoms, such as magneto-optical traps and fluorescence imaging, often falter due to unwanted interference patterns, hindering accurate analysis.

The game-changing algorithm developed by the RRI team, leverages eigen-face recognition technology coupled with intelligent masking techniques.

Similar to how facial recognition algorithms identify individuals from a pool of images, this novel approach effectively isolates and eliminates unwanted interference fringes from cold atom images, significantly enhancing their clarity.

Gourab Pal, a PhD student at the QuMix lab, RRI, explained its significance, “While dealing with the cold atoms, it is necessary to calculate the Optical Density (OD) from which one can determine the temperature, size, density and other useful parameters."

However, in real-world scenarios, discrepancies between frames containing the atom cloud and probe light complicate this process, necessitating a robust de-fringing method for accurate measurements.

Published in the esteemed journal Applied Optics, the research highlighted a remarkable 50 percent reduction in interference fringes in absorption imaging of cold atoms.

Furthermore, applying the algorithm led to a notable 50 percent improvement in temperature uncertainties for cold Rubidium atoms. This breakthrough holds immense promise for advancing various applications in the cold atom community, particularly in scenarios with fewer atom numbers.

Saptarishi Chaudhuri, head of the QuMix laboratory at RRI, underscores the versatility of absorption imaging saying, "Absorption imaging can be used to find the density profile of cold and ultracold atoms. In this technique, we find the temperature of a cold atom cloud via time-of-flight measurements. The basic of the quantum gas microscopy is the absorption imaging. In addition, this method is used to perform in-situ measurements of trapped atoms."