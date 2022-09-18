Scientists have discovered a 'sneaky' black hole

Black holes are mysterious to start with. No one know what's inside a black hole because nothing can come out of it once it massive gravitational pull enables it to gobble up things. Not even light can escape from a black hole. And that's why black hole cannot be 'seen' and they can only be detected through the effects it has on surrounding celestial bodies.

Sometimes black holes can 'sneak around' though. The supermassive black holes at the centre of galaxies are easily detectable. Others? Not so much.

Scientists have discovered such a sneaky black hole while they were studying system VFTS 243. It is a satellite galaxy in the Tarantula Nebula and it orbits our Milky Way Galaxy. It is 163,000 light-years away from us.

It was suspected till now that all the light reaching us was due to a blue-white star in the system. As scientists studied the star further, they detected that the star had a companion around which it was revolving. But nothing was visible while the gravitational pull on the star was detectable.

The scientists, after more observations and calculations, inferred that there was a black hole around which the star was revolving. The star is maintaining safe distance fron the black hole due to which it is not losing any mass to the black hole.

