Scientists discover three previously unknown new moons around Uranus and Neptune

Astronomers have identified two new moons revolving around Neptune and one encircling Uranus, augmenting the known tally of satellites to 16 and 28, respectively.

Astronomers have identified a diminutive moon around Uranus, tentatively labelled "S/2023 U1." This tiny satellite, measuring just 5 miles (8 kilometres) wide, embarks on a 680-day orbit around Uranus. Its discovery, the first around Uranus in over two decades, presents an intriguing addition to the planet's lunar family.

Shakespearean-inspired naming

Following tradition, the newfound moon around Uranus will likely receive a moniker inspired by Shakespearean characters.

In addition to the Uranian discovery, astronomers have pinpointed two new moons encircling Neptune. The brighter of the pair, provisionally named "S/2002 N5," boasts a width of approximately 14 miles (23 kilometres) and orbits Neptune every nine years. Its fainter counterpart, dubbed "S/2021 N1," has a diametre of 8.6 miles (14 kilometres) and completes a 27-year orbit around Neptune.

These discoveries were announced by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center, as reported by Space.com.

The quest to find these celestial gems involved collaborative efforts among astronomers worldwide. Scientists from institutions such as NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the University of Hawaii, and Kindai University contributed to the groundbreaking research.

Cutting-edge observational techniques, including specialised image processing and meticulous observing conditions, were instrumental in detecting and confirming the orbits of these newfound moons. Observatories in Hawaii and Chile, along with state-of-the-art telescopes like the Magellan telescopes and Europe's Very Large Telescope, played pivotal roles in these endeavours.

The distinctive egg-shaped orbits of these newfound moons, highly inclined relative to their host planets, offer valuable insights into the mechanisms of moon formation in distant planetary systems.