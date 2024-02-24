US spaceship Odysseus may have 'tipped over' on Moon surface, likely 'fractured' landing equipment
Odysseus Photograph:(Twitter)
Odysseus, which etched its name in the history books by becoming the first American US spaceship to have landed on the moon in over 50 years, might have tipped over on the surface of the Earth's natural satellite. Steve Altemus, the CEO of Intuitive Machines, the private company that prepared the spaceship, reportedly said, "We might have fractured that landing gear and tipped over gently."
(With inputs from agencies)