Scientists develop blood test to detect Alzheimer's disease

Scientists have develeped a blood test which can be used to diagnose Alzheimer's disease bypassing currently used painful procedures. The blood test may also lead to faster diagnosis of the disease.

Early detection of Alzheimer's is often a challenge. Current method of determining whether a person has Alzheimer's involves brain scanning and painful lumbar puncture.

In lumbar puncture, analysis of Cerebro-Spinal Fluid (CSF) from spinal chord is carried out. The methods of collecting CSF is painful and patients may suffer from backache and headache after the fluid is extracted.

Watch | Gravitas: Japan approves Alzheimer's blood test kit

But scientists from University of Pittsburgh along with their colleagues around the world have developed a blood test that may make painful CSF testing not necessary.

“A blood test is cheaper, safer and easier to administer, and it can improve clinical confidence in diagnosing Alzheimer’s and selecting participants for clinical trial and disease monitoring,” said Prof Thomas Karikari from University of Pittsburgh.

It is an antibody-based blood test to detect a specific protein called brain-derived tau. This protein is specifically linked to Alzeimer's disease.

For the study, the researchers carried out tests involving 600 patients at various stages of Alzheimer's. It was found the protein levels found with the help of the blood test correspond to those found after CSF analysis.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.