Scientists create AI adhesive stickers which helps people with voice disorders speak

The researchers, in a breakthrough, have created a new adhesive patch which is likely to help people with voice disorders speak again with the help of artificial intelligence which will read their throat muscles' movements and convert them into speech.

The small adhesive patch has been powered only by the muscle movements, as stated by the US-based researchers in a study published in Nature Communications.

The patch, which is attached to the skin, changes the movements of the larynx muscles into electrical signals and translates it into a speech created by a machine learning algorithm, which is a form of AI.

After this, the speaker plays the sentences which a person intends to say aloud using the prototype which can currently relay only certain pre-recorded phrases.

Speaking to AFP, lead study author Ziyuan Che of the University of California, Los Angeles said that the patch works without any need to use the vocal cords of the person which means it can help restore the speech of those who have damaged vocal cords.

As per the study, almost a third of people suffer from at least one voice disorder in their life, as per the study.

The researchers stated that the existing treatments for serious voice issues such as handheld devices like an electrolarynx, can be "inconvenient, uncomfortable, or invasive."

Waterproof patch with 95 per cent accuracy

The waterproof patch is almost the size of a large coin and its weight is only seven grams. Its texture is similar to that of a rubber glove.

For testing the device, the researchers used eight volunteers, who did not have voice disorders, to both speak and whisper five sentences. It was seen that the patch worked while standing, walking and running.

Watch: Google restricts Gemini AI from answering poll-related queries As per the study, the device was able to predict accurately what the volunteers were saying nearly 95 per cent of the time.

"Some words that move throat muscles in a similar manner — such as the word "make" and the name "Mark" – could be difficult for the patch to tell apart," said Che.

"But those two words usually appear in a long sentence like 'I am going to make dinner,' or 'How you doing Mark?'," Che added.