Workplace AI, robots, and trackers can be detrimental to quality of life, study says

In the ever-connected digital era, where tech is our ride-or-die, picturing existence sans our beloved gizmos feels like venturing into uncharted realms. But, a new study conducted by the Institute for Work thinktank has suggested that exposure to emerging workplace technologies, such as trackers, robots, and AI-based software, negatively affects people's quality of life. The study, which surveyed over 6,000 people, examined the impact of various technologies on wellbeing.

According to the study, increased exposure to technologies like AI-based software, wearable trackers, and robotics correlates with poorer health and wellbeing among workers. Conversely, traditional information and communication technologies (ICTs), such as laptops and tablets, have a more positive influence on wellbeing.

Tech's impact on wellbeing

Dr Magdalena Soffia, the lead author of the study, who spoke to the Guardian said that it's not the technologies themselves but rather their implementation that poses problems.

“We don’t want to claim that there is some sort of determinism in what technology causes, in terms of wellbeing,” she said.

“We say it really depends on the context: on lots of structural factors, on environmental conditions, how it is designed and how it is deployed. So lots of human decisions,” she added.

Economists at Goldman Sachs predicted last year that up to 300 million jobs worldwide could be automated by 2030 due to advancements in generative AI.

The study used the EuroQoL EQ-5D-3L, a well-established measure of quality of life, to assess respondents' mobility, mental health, and pain levels. This approach provided nuanced insights into the relationship between technology and wellbeing, highlighting the importance of efficient work processes.

Findings regarding trackers and surveillance technologies also align with recent warnings from trades unions and campaigners about the negative consequences of constant monitoring on worker wellbeing.