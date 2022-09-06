Scientists create a solar-powered, remote-controllable cyborg cockroach

We live in an era when bugs and creepy crawlies can spy on you. Yes, it's not a concept of a Hollywood movie. Insects can actually be used for spying, defence, search and rescue missions or for environmental monitoring in the future.

Recently, scientists came up with a system for creating remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches, which are part machine and part insect. They are equipped with a tiny wireless control module that is powered by a rechargeable battery attached to a solar cell.

The insects will be able to move freely despite the mechanical devices, ultrathin electronics and flexible materials.

Research published in the scientific journal npj Flexible Electronics on September 5 is an example to show the world how the use of cyborg insects is becoming a practical reality.

The cyborg can help while inspecting hazardous areas or monitoring the environment. But in order to make it a success, these robo-insects must be controlled by the handlers remotely for long periods of time.

It means it needs a rechargeable battery backup and highly advanced wireless controls.

In order to implement the plan successfully, scientists needed to develop a special backpack, ultrathin organic solar cell modules and an adhesion system. The adhesion system keeps the machinery attached for long periods of time and also allows natural movements of legs and wings.

To carry out the research, the team experimented with Madagascar cockroaches, which are approximately six cm long. They integrated these devices into a cockroach that has a limited surface area.

Using a specially designed backpack, scientists attached the wireless leg-control module and lithium polymer battery to the top of the insect on the thorax.

The report mentioned that the backpack was 3D printed with an elastic polymer and conformed perfectly to the curved surface of the cockroach.

Kenjiro Fukuda, RIKEN CPR, the team experimented with Madagascar cockroaches, said, "The body-mounted ultrathin organic solar cell module achieves a power output of 17.2 mW, which is more than 50 times larger than the power output of current state-of-the art energy harvesting devices on living insects."

