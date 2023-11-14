Scientists can now produce oxygen on Mars, all thanks to an AI-powered robot chemist

Scientists have announced the development of an AI-powered robot chemist's ability to synthesise oxygen-producing compounds from meteorites originating from Mars. This breakthrough carries profound implications for future Mars missions, particularly in terms of optimising resources and reducing the need to transport oxygen from Earth.

Future crewed missions to Mars demand a strategic approach to oxygen production, vital not only for sustaining life but also for fueling rockets.

The key lies in leveraging the rich deposits of frozen water ice on Mars, presenting an opportunity to harness local resources efficiently, according to Space.com.

Researchers employed an AI chemist to explore water-splitting catalysts using samples from various categories of Martian meteorites.

The robot, equipped with a laser-scanning mechanism, identified millions of molecules derived from six metallic elements found in the rocks—iron, nickel, manganese, magnesium, aluminum, and calcium.

Operating autonomously, the AI chemist swiftly synthesized and tested 243 different molecules within six weeks, demonstrating a remarkable speed unattainable through conventional methods. The top-performing catalyst, capable of splitting water in Mars-like temperatures, emerged from this accelerated and autonomous experimentation.

AI's impact on scientific discovery

The efficiency showcased in this study highlights the transformative role of AI in scientific discovery. The researchers emphasise that the AI-driven approach significantly outpaces traditional trial-and-error methods, estimating a potential 2,000-year timeline for a human scientist to achieve similar results.

While celebrating AI's prowess, scientists also stress on the importance of human guidance in shaping the AI's capabilities.

The next frontier involves adapting the AI chemist to operate under diverse Martian conditions beyond temperature variations, considering atmospheric composition, air density, humidity, and gravity.