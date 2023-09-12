Science proves what Indians have known since eternity about this Indian spice

Science has proven what Indians have known since time immemorial. A recent study published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine says that a natural compound called curcumin, which is present in turmeric, is as effective as the drug omeprazole in reducing excess stomach acid and treating indigestion.

Turmeric contains curcumin, a naturally active compound that possesses anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It has long served as a medicinal remedy, including for indigestion, in the Indian subcontinent.

Previously, the extent of its effectiveness in comparison to traditional drugs remained unclear due to a lack of comparative studies.

The drug Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) commonly used for the treatment of indigestion.

Indigestion is clinically called dyspepsia and is a common condition among people all over the world.

Long-term use of proton pump inhibitors such as Omeprazole has been associated with increased fracture risk, micronutrient deficiencies, and heightened infection risk.

The nice and humble turmeric found in the spice rack of your kitchen is not associated with any such risks.

The use of turmeric dates back nearly 4,000 years to the Vedic culture in India, when it was commonly used as a culinary spice. According to the US National Institute of Health, turmeric reached China by 700 AD, East Africa by 800 AD, West Africa by 1200 AD, and Jamaica in the eighteenth century.

How the study was conducted?

In a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving 206 patients aged 18 to 70 with recurrent upset stomachs, researchers assigned participants randomly from hospitals in Thailand to one of three treatment groups for 28 days. These groups received either turmeric, omeprazole, or a combination of both.

What's the bottom line?

At the study's outset, patients across all three groups had similar clinical characteristics and indigestion scores based on the severity of their symptoms. After 28 days and again after 56 days, patients showed similar symptom improvements in all three groups, indicating that oral curcumin was both safe and well-tolerated.

The study has its limitations, including its small size, short intervention period, and lack of long-term monitoring data.

Researchers, however, concluded that their multi-centre, randomised controlled trial provides highly reliable evidence for functional dyspepsia treatment through curcumin found in turmeric.

