Gigi Hadid shows off her kitchen pantry full of Indian spices

Gigi Hadid binged on spicey food and her kitchen pantry is proof. Joining in the viral 'Post a photo of' challenge on Instagram, the supermodel shared a picture of her pantry, from the time when she was pregnant and it featured spices, commonly found in every Indian household.



From Cumin seeds (jeera), turmeric powder (haldi), garam masala to tandoori masala, and more, the pantry was stocked with everything. Gigi wrote, "lol I was a psycho pregnant person," over the image.







It's interesting to note that Gigi has her roots in Palestine as her father belongs to that country while her mother Yolanda is Dutch. Gigi is married to British singer Zayn Malik, who himself, shares his roots in Pakistan. No wonder, that the supermodel is familiar with spices, commonly used in middle-eastern and south-eastern cuisine.

She gave birth to her baby girl in September on her mother Yolanda's farm in Pennsylvania amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Gigi shares her daughter with partner Zayn Malik, who was formerly part of the boy band One Direction before launching a solo career. Recently, Gigi Hadid gave a glimpse of Zayn Malik and their daughter as a treat to the couple's fans. On Christmas Day, the 25-year-old star snapped adorable family photos of Zayn Malik and their newborn daughter enjoying the holidays.

The pair began dating in 2015 before splitting up in 2017, only to rekindle their love multiple times before becoming parents this year