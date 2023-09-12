ugc_banner

Science explains why Morocco's sky was mysteriously lit up minutes before earthquake

New YorkEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Sep 12, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

Similar flashes of lights were reported before Turkey earthquake too | X/@Eyaaaad Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

During an earthquake, seismic and tectonic forces deform rocks and minerals in the Earth's crust, enabling the flow of electric currents. 

The surveillance footage that captured the moments leading up to, during, and after the tragic Earthquake event which has so far claimed over 2,700 lives, showed an unusual light phenomena. Intriguing bursts of blue light in the sky were captured by security cameras in parts of Morocco, minutes before the powerful earthquake. 

Now scientific insight has revealed more details about the unexplained flashes of lights.

Light in sky before earthquake: What does it mean?

trending now

Various light phenomena can accompany earthquakes, including unusual forms of lightning. 

Unlike typical thunderstorm lightning bolts, earthquake lightning originates from the ground and ascends to the clouds, triggered by electric charges associated with seismic activity within the Earth. 

×

Additionally, there are artificial light sources like electric poles or lamps that contribute to the illumination during earthquakes.

"The [Morocco] earthquake happened at nighttime,” geophysicist Friedemann Freund was quoted as saying by the Washington Post. 

"The condition for earthquake lights to be seen by people and maybe even recorded by cameras would be relatively high."

However, the term "earthquake lights" mentioned by Friedemann specifically refers to the luminous effects generated by the movement of tectonic plates during an earthquake. 

These lights can manifest as steady glows, luminous orbs, streaks, or even sheet lightning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Friedemann further told Washington Post that Earth possesses electrical conductivity. 

So is Earth's electrical conductivity responsible for "earthquake lights"?

When we connect to an electrical source, we ground these currents to the Earth. Remember the 'Earth' part of an electric circuit?

During an earthquake, seismic and tectonic forces deform rocks and minerals in the Earth's crust, enabling the flow of electric currents. 

These accumulated electric charges on the Earth's surface eventually lead to electric discharges, wherein positively charged electrons in the rocks attract negatively charged particles in the uppermost atmosphere of Earth, resulting in overhead light displays.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Invasive red fire ants found for the first time in Italy could spread across Europe, says study

Science proves what Indians have known since eternity about this Indian spice

Researchers discover 'remarkable' 24,000-year-old palaeolithic cave art in Spain