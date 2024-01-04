Science behind fertility and same-sex attraction revealed in new study

Genetic factors associated with bisexual attraction in men have been discovered by researchers in the United States. The findings suggest that men carrying these genetic variations not only exhibit bisexual attraction but also demonstrate a heightened appetite for risk, ultimately leading to having more children.

The study was published in Science Advances on Wednesday (Jan 3).

The science behind same-sex attraction

Evolutionary biologists have grappled with the contradiction posed by same-sex attraction, which traditionally leads to fewer offspring. This purportedly challenges the principles of natural selection but the claim remains disputed.

The study delves into the broader context of same-sex attraction across the animal kingdom, pointing out its prevalence in various species. The researchers challenge the assumption of opposite-sex attraction as normal and ancestral, proposing an ancestral condition of indiscriminate sexual behaviours that could provide an alternate perspective on the paradox.

Addressing the potential resolution, the study explores the concept of "pleiotropy," where genes leading to one trait also influence another.

Some researchers suggest that same-sex attraction might be an "antagonistic pleiotropy," with shared genes leading to behaviors that both increase and decrease the number of offspring.

Why this study is more relevant than previous ones?

This is because the study builds on prior research from 2021 that correlated genetic variants associated with same-sex behaviour to an increased number of opposite-sex partners.

The current research, using the UK Biobank, further refines these findings by distinguishing between bisexual and exclusively same-sex behaviour.

At the same time, the genes linked to bisexual behavior were also connected to having more children.

The study identifies a strong link between a heightened risk-taking appetite and both bisexual attraction and increased fertility.

Lead author Siliang Song explained in an official statement, "People who carry bisexual genes have more children because the genes make them willing to take more risks, leading to more sexual partners and, consequently, more offspring."

The researchers, however, acknowledge that the observed effect might be diminishing due to modern contraception.

The research is limiting in nature since it uses only the UK dataset.

What is the bottom line?

The study provides intriguing insights into the complex interplay of genetics, sexuality, and reproduction, challenging traditional notions in evolutionary biology.