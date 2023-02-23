Satisfying relationships and good exercise can boost mental and physical health in old age, say studies

Middle-aged persons who enjoy endearing relationships with partners, family, friends and colleagues and also exercise at least once every month have better physical and mental health in old age, according to two new research studies.

Two new research papers published by the British Medical Journal have claimed that living a healthy lifestyle and enjoying a good social circle can improve our chances of enjoying good health later in life.

According to the first study, in order to avert multiple ailments in old age, one should have satisfying relationships with partners, relatives, friends and colleagues.

The study further found that the less satisfying these relationships are in your 40s and 50s, the greater the risk of having several illness later in life.

The concussion was drawn after examining data from almost 8,000 women aged 45 to 50 in Australia who were free from 11 common long-term conditions. The study began in 1996.

For every three years, they reported their satisfaction levels with their partners, family members, friends and work colleagues.

Their status was checked for 20 years to see if they contracted old-age ailments like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, depression or anxiety.

The study found that those who experienced the lowest level of satisfaction with their social peers had double the risk of developing multiple conditions compared with those who reported the highest levels of satisfaction.

The second study discovered that regular physical activity at any age is linked to better brain function in old age, and maintaining an exercise routine throughout adulthood seems to be best for preserving mental acuity and memory and staving off conditions such as dementia.

The greatest cognitive effect was seen for those who stayed physically active throughout their life,” said lead author Dr Sarah-Naomi James, reports the Guardian.

“The effect is accumulative, so the longer an individual is active, the more likely they are to have a higher later-life cognitive function.”

