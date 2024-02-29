Sand dunes meet ice layers at Martian North Pole as Mars Express spacecraft reveals stunning images

European Space Agency's (ESA) Mars Express spacecraft has captured a breathtaking image near Mars’s northern pole, showing the meeting point of vast sand dunes and layers of icy sedimentation covering the planet’s polar region.

Mars Express mission was launched on June 2, 2003, and it arrived on the Red Planet in December of that year. The mission is still in operation and continues to probe the Martian atmosphere, surface, and subsurface.

This breathtaking view is from the Martian landscape surrounding the north pole, known as Planum Boreum. Layers of fine dust and water ice, stacked several kilometres thick and extending over 1000 km, create a mesmerising vista.

The lowest altitude regions are blue or green and the highest are red or white or brown, indicating the varying elevations and composition of the layered deposits.

These layers, formed over millennia as a combination of dust, water ice, and frost settled on the Martian surface, hold crucial clues to the planet's climatic history, offering insights into how Mars's environment has evolved over millions of years.

Martian winters

What is more intriguing is that as the Martian winter arrives these layers are capped by a thin sheet of dry ice. Later, once summer kicks in these sheets disappear into the atmosphere.

The latest image was captured by the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC). It shows a breathtaking view from the Martian terrain which marked a beautiful transition from layered and ripped sand deposits/dunes to expansive smooth sand dunes.

The image beautifully captured a vast expanse of rippled sand dunes stretching over 150 km.

The picture also captured the contrasting landscapes lie two imposing semicircular cliffs, each around 20 km wide, towering up to a kilometres high. These cliffs on the Martian planet are shaped by wind erosion and surface wear.