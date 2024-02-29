Bangs heard during Titan submersible search to be heard for 1st time in new documentary

Audio recordings of noises detected during the search for the Titan submersible have been heard for the very first time in the new documentary The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute.

The sound of the bangs, which were heard earlier and had ignited hopes for the crew's survival for many, was not available to be heard up until now and people will be able to hear it once this new documentary airs on Channel 5 in early March, reportedly on March 6 or March 7.

With this release, the poignant memories of the fateful incident will be revived.

These bangs, picked up by sonar buoys, were part of an extensive rescue mission initiated after the submersible vanished during a deep-sea expedition to explore the Titanic wreck in June 2023.

The submersible, previously known as Cyclops 2, met a tragic fate when it imploded, claiming the lives of all five passengers on board.

Despite initial skepticism, the audio recordings, obtained by the Royal Canadian Air Force team leading the search and rescue operation, had brought new insights into the events surrounding the Titan's disappearance.

According to a US Navy official speaking to CBS, the analysis reportedly suggested that the detected noises could be attributed to either oceanic phenomena or the activities of other vessels involved in the search effort.

Nonetheless, everyone is filled with anticipation ahead of the documentary scheduled to air the audio.

The search for the Titan triggered a multinational effort. It culminated in the discovery of debris approximately 1,600 feet from the Titanic's bow.

This grim revelation marked the end of the search and rescue operation. However, the entire incident left behind a legacy of loss and unanswered questions.

OceanGate, the company operating the ill-fated submersible, had previously conducted multiple survey expeditions at the Titanic wreckage site. However, amidst concerns about safety, the company's former CEO, Stockton Rush, notably downplayed the necessity for additional safety investments in earlier interviews.

Tragically, Rush was among the five individuals who were killed in the implosion near the Titanic wreck site.