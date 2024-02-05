Revolutionary dual-programme brain implant offers relief for OCD and epilepsy in US woman

American Amber Pearson, tormented by the relentless grip of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), used to wash her hands until they bled. However, a groundbreaking brain implant, originally intended for treating epilepsy, has remarkably transformed her life.

The dual-purpose implant: Targeting OCD and epilepsy

Pearson's journey with the 32-millimetre brain implant began as a solution for her epileptic episodes. During the procedure at Oregon Health and Science University, Pearson proposed the innovative idea of incorporating treatment for her OCD by leveraging the implanted device.

Neurosurgeon Ahmed Raslan collaborated with Pearson to study the specific brain activity linked to her OCD, as reported by AFP. By exposing her to stressors and recording electrical markers, they isolated the signals associated with obsessive behaviour. The implant was then tailored to respond specifically to these signals.

Revolutionary breakthrough

The dual-programme brain implant is a global first, simultaneously addressing epilepsy and OCD. Raslan highlights the uniqueness of the device, with independent programs for each condition, a breakthrough that he believes originated from Pearson's own perspective.

Raslan emphasises that this groundbreaking approach arose from a patient's insight, defying conventional thinking where devices are typically designed for either OCD or epilepsy, not both.

Wider applications under study

A study is underway at the University of Pennsylvania to explore the broader application of this groundbreaking technique. The aim is to extend hope to the approximately 2.5 million Americans grappling with OCD.

Following the 2019 procedure, Pearson faced an eight-month wait before noticeable changes occurred. Over time, the once all-consuming rituals that dominated her daily life began to recede. From hours of handwashing and exhaustive pre-bed checklists, Pearson's rituals now take up a manageable 30 minutes a day.