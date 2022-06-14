Researchers reconstruct face of rich Bronze-Age Bohemian woman. Check out amazing picture!

The face of a petite and dark-haired woman has been reconstructed by the researchers. What is special about this woman is that she was one of the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia as she was buried with two gold earrings, five bronze bracelets and a three-strand necklace with over 400 amber beads. Not just this, three bronze sewing needles were also placed along with her body in the tomb. This rich woman was a part of the Únětice culture.

Michal Ernée, archaeologist, Institute of Archeology of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, told Live Science, "It's maybe the richest female grave from the whole Únětice cultural region." It is still unclear who the woman was, added Ernée.

As per the radiocarbon dating of her cemetery, the woman seems to have lived between 1880 BC and 1750 BC. The graveyard is located near Mikulovice village in Czech Republic. The area is known as Bohemia as it comprised a kingdom of the same name before World War I.

The skeletal remains of the richest woman provided the basis for a reconstruction, Ernée said. The bones were also well preserved and contained the pieces of the DNA of the woman. It also enabled the experts to find her eyes and hair were brown. Her skin was also fair.

To make the woman’s torso-up model, anthropologist Eva Vaníčková of the Moravian Museum in Brno collaborated with sculptor Ondřej Bílek.

