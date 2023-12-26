Researchers develop ‘electronic soil’ that enhances crop growth by 50%

Scientists have recently developed an electrically conductive “soil” or eSoil, which they say led to 50 per cent more growth of barley seedlings in 15 days after their roots were stimulated electrically. Researchers from Linkoping University in Sweden presented their findings in a study published in the journal PNAS.

‘Hydroponics’

This method of soilless cultivation is known as hydroponics which, according to the study, uses a root system that is stimulated electrically through a new cultivation substrate. Simply put, hydroponic cultivation means that plants grow without soil, needing only water, nutrients and something their roots can attach to – a substrate.

Hydroponic cultivation is a closed system which allows water recirculation so that each seedling gets exactly the nutrients it needs. Therefore, the method requires very little water and all nutrients remain in the system, which is not possible in traditional cultivation.

ALSO READ | Scientists devise way to convert toxic cigarette butts into green fuel

“The world population is increasing, and we also have climate change. So it’s clear that we won’t be able to cover the food demands of the planet with only the already existing agricultural methods,” said Eleni Stavrinidou, an associate professor at Linkoping University, in a statement.

“But with hydroponics we can grow food also in urban environments in very controlled settings,” she added.

The use of barley

While crops like lettuce, herbs and some vegetables are already being cultivated using hydroponics, the researchers for this study used grains as they are not typically grown using this method apart from their use as fodder.

The study showed that barley seedlings grown in the conductive “soil” grew up to 50 per cent more in 15 days.

Therefore, the researchers managed to prove that not only barley seedlings can be cultivated using hydroponics but also that they have a better growth rate thanks to electrical stimulation.

ALSO READ | Monkeys started using stone tools when Covid stopped tourist inflow: Study

The eSoil is made of cellulose, as opposed to the typical use of mineral wool which is not only non-biodegradable but also produced with a very energy-intensive process. Notably, cellulose is the most abundant biopolymer.

The study also noted that while previous research has used high voltage to stimulate the roots, researchers’ eSoil has very low energy consumption and no high voltage danger.

Stavrinidou believes that the new study paves the way for new research areas to develop further hydroponic cultivation.

ALSO READ | Ancient humans in Europe would chop their fingers off to appease deities: Study