Rats with 'backpacks' may soon save people stuck under rubble

For all the technological advances we still haven't been able to develop a technique that'll help us predict earthquake with 100 per cent accuracy. Earthquakes are therefore cause massive damage and even level entire towns. Rescuing those trapped under the rubble often becomes a challenging task for the rescuers.

A new approach may make the search and rescue effort more efficient and it may save more lives. A Belgian non-profit APOPO is training rats with 'backpacks' to search people trapped under debris.

“Rats are typically quite curious and like to explore – and that is key for search and rescue,” says Donna Kean, a behavioural research scientist and leader of the project. She was quoted by CNN.

Rats also have adventurous spirit and quickly move around even in tight places.

The rats are currently in initial stages of training. Right now, they have to locate a person in an empty room, trigger a beeper attached to the vest they are wearing and return to the starting point.

In addition to the vest, a 'backpack' is being designed for these rescue rats. APOPO is working with Eindhoven University of Technology. When developed, the backpack will be equipped with video camera, two-way microphone and a location transmitter.

