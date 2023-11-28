Rare cluster of syphilis that infects eyes puzzles US scientists

Recently, five Michigan women got their eyes infected with syphilis after having sexual encounters with the same man.

Now the scientists are worried that a new strain of the syphilis bacterium may have evolved, which could be behind this unusual nature of the infection.

It is not common for the syphilis bacterium, Treponema pallidum, to infect the eyes; however, it generally shows up when left untreated for a very long time.

That explains why the experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are concerned about a mutation.

"A common heterosexual partner in an ocular syphilis cluster has not been previously documented and suggests that an unidentified strain of T. pallidum might have been associated with increased risk for systemic manifestations of syphilis," write CDC staff in their published report.

Symptoms

The infected women, aged between 40 and 60, experienced headaches, blurred vision, eye floaters, and photophobia (eye discomfort in bright light).

When they all pointed towards the same sexual partner, the man was traced down and he was found to have early latent syphilis – a stage where the disease is still present, but there are no symptoms. He hadn't developed ocular syphilis, however, and was treated with penicillin.

Why it has puzzled the scientists?

Eye syphilis is a rare occurrence, affecting only a small percentage of cases, but such instances are increasing. Typically, it impacts individuals with late-stage syphilis, those over 65, those with a history of intravenous drug use, and those who are HIV-positive.

However, none of the women involved in this outbreak fit into these categories. The emergence of five cases in rapid succession strongly indicates a potential new phenomenon. Notably, this marks the first reported cluster associated with heterosexual transmission.

Tests on the central figure of the cluster failed to identify any new strain of T. pallidum.

The analysis was hindered by the fact that ulcers or lesions were absent, crucial for genetic testing, hindered the analysis.

The CDC is now raising awareness about a potential new bacterial strain that may facilitate the disease's spread to the eye and other body parts.