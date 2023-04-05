Radio signals from Earth-like exoplanet hint at existence of life, astronomers say

Astronomers discovered an Earth-like exoplanet as well as the star which it is orbiting at a distance of 12 light-years from Earth, which they said hinted at the existence of life on the planet.

As per the astronomers, the Earth-size planet may have an atmosphere and a magnetic field, CNN reported.

Along with pointing needles of the compass in the north direction, the magnetic field of the Earth deflects high energy plasma and particles, regularly blasted out of the sun, and helps preserve its atmosphere and sustain life on the Earth.

Hence, the astronomers indicated that the possibility of the existence of the magnetic field Earth-like exoplanet, called YZ Ceti b, can probably hint at the habitability of life on that planet.

Astronomers Jackie Villadsen and Sebastian Pineda from Bucknell University (US) and University of Colorado (US), respectively, detected a repetitive radio signal emanating from star YZ Ceti with the use of Karl GJansky Very Large Array, which is a radio telescope operated by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory of US National Science Foundation's, PTI reported.

The findings of astronomers have been published in the journal Nature Astronomy. "Whether a planet survives with an atmosphere or not can depend on whether the planet has a strong magnetic field or not," Pineda explained.

The radio signal was first isolated by Villadsen while she poured over data at her home on a weekend. "We saw the initial burst and it looked beautiful," Pineda said.

"When we saw it again, it was very indicative that, OK, maybe we really have something here,” he added. The interactions between the planet’s magnetic field and the star it orbits have led to the rise of the stellar radio waves detected by astronomers, they detected.

However, they stated that for detecting such waves over long distances, the waves need to be very strong. The official further stated that they were in search of a method to witness these invisible magnetic fields of such tiny, distant Earth-sized planets.

Previously, astronomers have detected the magnetic fields on massive Jupiter-sized exoplanets. "If the planet has a magnetic field and it ploughs through enough star stuff, it will cause the star to emit bright radio waves," the researchers concluded.

