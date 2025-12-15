Grey hair is commonly associated with ageing, but when it appears much earlier in life it may reflect more than genetics. These can severely affect he self-esteem of an individual. Scientific research increasingly suggests that premature greying of hair (PGH), defined in Asians as the appearance of five or more white hairs before age 25, can be linked to underlying nutritional deficiencies and they also trace element imbalances in a person's body. Rather than being merely cosmetic, early greying could signal that essential nutrients are not reaching the hair follicle, potentially affecting broader health.

Healthy hair is always seen as a sign of general well-being and youth. Understanding premature greying and nutrient links hair colour is determined by pigment-producing cells called melanocytes in the hair follicle. According to a study published in National Library of Medicine, human hair follicles contain two types of melanin, eumelanin and pheomelanin. When these cells slow or stop production of melanin, hair starts turning grey.

Another study that was published in the Indian Journal of Paediatric Dermatology in 2022 showed that individuals with premature grey hair often reflect very lower levels of key necessary micronutrients compared to those without early greying. Specifically, it talked about deficiencies in copper, zinc, iron, magnesium and Vitamin B12 were significantly more common in young people with premature canities, the technical term for early greying, than in controls of similar age and sex. Copper and zinc are directly involved in melanin synthesis, while iron and magnesium support cellular processes in rapidly dividing hair follicle cells.

Vitamin B12 in particular showed notable differences

The mean serum level of B12 in those with premature grey hair was significantly lower than in those without it, according to the IJPD study, and a high proportion of individuals with premature greying were found to have B12 deficiency. The study further recommended that these micronutrients be analysed in patients with premature canities when testing facilities are available, and that these deficiencies should be corrected through supplementation.

Supporting evidence from trace-element research



Additional research from the NCBI supported these findings. This showed that individuals with premature hair greying reflected not just lower serum iron but also copper and calcium levels than healthy controls, with the severity of greying correlating with the degree of mineral reduction. The authors of this study concluded that the reduced serum levels of all these necessary components were associated with early greying, and that supplementation might be useful for preventing the progression or potentially reverse some greying, although the mechanisms remain unclear and further research is needed.

What this could mean for health



These findings, thus, suggest that PGH may be a visible sign of nutritional imbalance rather than just an unavoidable consequence of ageing. If deficiencies such as low Vitamin B12, iron, zinc or copper or trace minerals go unchecked, they could severely affect other aspects of health beyond hair pigmentation, including energy metabolism and immune function.