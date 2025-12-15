From Nepal to Iceland: 9 international destinations to visit before you feel too old to travel

From ancient cities to dramatic natural landscapes, these nine international destinations are usually recommended by seasoned travellers as places worth visiting earlier rather than later.
There are some journeys in life that are best taken while energy, curiosity and physical stamina are still on your side. Certain destinations reward travellers who are able to walk long distances, handle uneven terrain or embrace slightly demanding itineraries. From ancient cities to dramatic natural landscapes, these nine international destinations are usually recommended by seasoned travellers as places worth visiting earlier rather than later.
Kyoto offers a rare window into Japan’s traditional culture, with more than a thousand temples, historic neighbourhoods and seasonal festivals. Many of its highlights, including the Gion district and Arashiyama bamboo grove, are best explored on foot, making mobility an advantage.
Iceland’s appeal lies in its raw landscapes: waterfalls, glaciers, volcanoes and lava fields. While infrastructure is good, experiencing the country fully often involves road trips, short hikes and exposure to unpredictable weather, which can be more demanding with age.
American historian Hiram Bingham is credited with discovering (more accurately exposing) Machu Picchu in 1911. They are perched high in the Andes, and remains one of the world’s most remarkable archaeological sites. Although trains and buses make access easier, many travellers aim to complete the Inca Trail or similar treks, which require good fitness and acclimatisation.
Bali combines temples, rice terraces, beaches and volcanic scenery. Exploring inland villages, climbing Mount Batur at sunrise or navigating narrow streets and steps around temples is far more comfortable while stamina is high.
Paris is a city designed for walking. This is especially true as, from museum-hopping to wandering along the Seine and climbing monuments, the experience often involves full days on foot. It is said that the city rewards travellers who can move at a steady pace.
Cape Town’s location is very interesting. It's dramatic setting between mountains and sea offers outdoor activities such as hiking Table Mountain, thus exploring coastal trails and visiting nearby vineyards. These experiences are said to be most enjoyable with physical confidence and flexibility.
Rome is rich in culture. It’s layers of history unfold across sprawling archaeological sites, cobbled streets and busy piazzas. Visiting landmarks such as the Roman Forum or Vatican Museums involves extensive walking and standing.
The Annapurna region is one of the world’s most popular trekking destinations as it offers routes such as the Annapurna Circuit and Annapurna Base Camp. In fact, Nepal in itself is a destination defined by its landscapes and trekking culture. However, Annapurna region is especially very demanding as even moderate treks involve altitude, uneven terrain and basic facilities, making them more suitable for travellers with physical resilience.
Travel to Antarctica is demanding even before arrival. According to official expedition operators, the visitors have to deal with rough sea crossings, cold conditions and they have to follow strict safety protocols. Landing excursions often involve climbing in and out of boats and walking on icy terrain, making it a destination best tackled while physically capable.