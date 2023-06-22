Power napping could be a simple solution to lower dementia risk: Study

The study revealed that individuals who regularly took naps exhibited larger brains, equivalent to being 2.6 to 6.5 years younger than non-nappers. Lead author Valentina Paz, a neuroscientist at University College London (UCL), states, "Our study points to a causal link between habitual napping and larger total brain volume." Previous research on older adults indicated that daytime napping improved short-term cognition, with nappers outperforming non-nappers in cognitive tests. Although the study did not record the duration of naps, previous findings suggest that naps shorter than 30 minutes are optimal, and earlier naps are less likely to disrupt nighttime sleep.

A groundbreaking study conducted by scientists from the United States, United Kingdom, and Uruguay has found that regular napping can keep our brains youthful and improve cognitive functions while reducing the risk of dementia and other diseases. By analysing data from nearly 380,000 individuals aged 40 to 69, researchers investigated the cognitive differences between those who habitually took naps and those who lacked comparable genetic markers for napping, reported Science Alert.

The complex question of napping's effects on cognition

Napping has garnered both positive and negative attention recently, leaving many uncertain about its impact on cognitive health. Age-related decline in response time and memory, as well as common cognitive impairments among the elderly, emphasise the importance of identifying modifiable risk factors such as sleep patterns.

Genetic factors and brain volume analysis

One of the authors of the study had previously conducted research on the genetic variants influencing napping tendencies, using data from the UK Biobank. This new study analysed health and cognitive outcomes for individuals with these genetic variants while adjusting the data to mitigate potential biases. By examining brain volume and specific DNA sections linked to napping habits, the researchers employed Mendelian randomisation analysis, a method that identifies genes already known to have health effects and helps uncover other influential factors in observational studies. This approach reduced potential biases from associations between napping and health benefits.

Untangling the causal relationship between napping and cognitive health

Lead author Paz highlights the significance of this study, stating, "This is the first study to attempt to untangle the causal relationship between habitual daytime napping and cognitive and structural brain outcomes." Self-reports indicated that 57 per cent of participants rarely or never napped, while 38 per cent reported occasional napping and 5 per cent stated they usually napped. However, those who usually napped tended to have additional factors such as older age, smoking, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, which could potentially influence health outcomes if not taken into account.