Pets in close contact with owners at highest risk of catching human illnesses, says study

Pets having close contact with their owners, including sharing beds, snuggling and eating in the same area, might be more prone to catching human illnesses.

According to a study published in Zoonoses: Infections Affecting Humans and Animals, pets can catch several diseases from their human owners, including swine flu, human norovirus, COVID-19 and tuberculosis to dengue, fungal infections and parasites. While dogs and cats reported the most cases, researchers found a few in horses, ferrets and parrots.

Zoonoses are diseases which pass between humans and other species. Over 60 per cent of human pathogens are zoonotic in origin. When humans pass diseases to animals, it is called reverse zoonosis.

Benjamin Anderson, the study's author and an assistant professor at the University of Florida's College of Public Health and Health Professions, said, "We're starting to see examples of reverse zoonosis. Pets are more susceptible than, maybe, we previously thought." He added, "Typically, the viruses that I will have as a human are not going to fit into the receptors that a dog or cat has."

However, some pathogens, like COVID-19 and flu, mutate to have a structure that allows them to penetrate through the cells of another species. This way, they can transfer between two species.

Zoonosis and reverse zoonosis occur between mammals, as species more closely related are more prone to transferable diseases. But sometimes, the pathogen mutates enough to jump the gap and spreads between mammals, birds, or even reptiles.

According to the study, reverse zoonosis provides another channel for diseases to spread. It has the potential to amplify an epidemic endangering humans. For instance, pigs infected by human flu and bird flu serve as a mixing pot for new viruses.

"While pathogens certainly can move from animals to other animals and can be picked up from the environment, exposure to humans also plays an important role. It's this constant back-and-forth exchange that happens over time, increasing the probability of a mutation taking place that allows the pathogen to infect a new host," Anderson said.

When animals get affected by human diseases, it is more complicated to track them as they don't often exhibit infections. The study's authors have urged people with pets to avoid close contact with the animals, especially in case of COVID-19 or flu.

It's not always possible to keep your pets away for people who have strong bonds with their pets or those with a service animal. In such cases, people should ensure that the animal does not come in contact with body fluids like sneezes or snot. strong bonds with their pets.