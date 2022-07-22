Our DNA came from space, says a scientific study

We are literally made of star stuff. Each atom and element in our bodies was forged in huge processes that make stars in the cosmos. We know this for sure. But there are still many opinions about the origin of life on Earth. Some scientists say that it originated on Earth, while others say that life was ‘brought’ to Earth by celestial bodies like meteorites and comets.

Now, a study has put forth an interesting argument that DNA, the very building blocks of life, originated in outer space. The study has been published in the journal Nature Communications. The researchers have found presence of nucleobases, compounds that form the DNA, in meteorites.

The researchers examined material from three meteorites. One of them fell to Earth in the year 1950. It fell near the town of Murray in Kentucky, USA. The second meteorite they studied fell in 1969 near Murchison in Australia’s Victoria State. The third one fell in 2000 in Canada’s British Columbia province.

“There is still much to learn about the chemical steps that led to the origin of life on Earth — the first self-replicating system. This research certainly adds to the list of chemical compounds that would have been present in the early Earth’s prebiotic (existing before the emergence of life) soup,” Danny Glavin of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight and co-author of the study told Reuters.

The findings in this study have reinforced the argument that life’s building blocks are extra-terrestrial in origin.

